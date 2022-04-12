BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday night, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver struck a pole in Batavia and kept going.

It allegedly happened around 9 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office says Oakfield resident Daniel Arnold was headed northwest on Route 63 when his Chevrolet pickup truck went off the east shoulder and struck a National Grid pole, damaging it.

According to authorities, Arnold proceeded to get back on the road and drive in the same direction. Deputies later found him in Oakfield and charged him with DWI.

At the time, Arnold was the only one in the truck.