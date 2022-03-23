LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says a North Carolina man was found with an illegal rifle during a search of his vehicle in LeRoy.

This past Saturday afternoon, deputies say they were investigating a traffic offense on School Road when they found an AR-15 in Michael Jones’ vehicle.

The 24-year-old Charlotte man is now facing a number of charges, including criminal possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of an ammunition feeding device.

Deputies also say his vehicle was unregistered when they stopped him.

Jones was arraigned. The Sheriff’s Office says he’ll be back in court on April 21.