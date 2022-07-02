BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A West Seneca woman was arrested around 4:30 a.m. Saturday after crashing her vehicle in Bergen while intoxicated, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office.

Elizabeth Ahl, 28, was charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08% or more, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moved from lane unsafely. The charges came after a crash investigation, in which Ahl allegedly drove while intoxicated on Rt. 490. No further information was provided regarding the crash.

Ahl was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to return to Bergen Town Court on July 13.