BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the Erie County Sheriff’s office reached out to other agencies for help finding a vehicle, it was eventually located heading into the City of Batavia. The Genesee County Sheriff’s office says it had more than $6,000 worth of stolen property inside it.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement officers say the vehicle, which was suspected to have been involved in an Erie County larceny, was found on Route 5. It was stopped on West Main Street and three Rochester residents got out without incident, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the stolen property was found inside the Acura MDX, a vehicle reported stolen with NFTA police last month, the following were charged with criminal possession of stolen property, the Sheriff’s office said:

Kiara Bates, 31

Jayona Anderson, 20

Ashanay McBean, 27

“Ashanay McBean was held in the custody of the Genesee County Sheriff’s due to having two or more felony convictions and a Town Court not authorized by law to set bail in this case,” authorities said.

Bates and Anderson were released to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s office on pending criminal charges after being arraigned.