BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old from Corfu has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says he stole from his employer.
This past Wednesday, Seth Wilt was arrested and accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise over a period of time.
The address where authorities say the alleged thefts took place is currently a Spirit Halloween store — a business that temporarily occupies the building for part of the year.
Wilt, who was given a court appearance ticket, will be in Batavia Town Court on October 27.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.