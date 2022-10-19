BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old from Corfu has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says he stole from his employer.

This past Wednesday, Seth Wilt was arrested and accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise over a period of time.

The address where authorities say the alleged thefts took place is currently a Spirit Halloween store — a business that temporarily occupies the building for part of the year.

Wilt, who was given a court appearance ticket, will be in Batavia Town Court on October 27.