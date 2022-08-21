EAST PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A car accident on Sunday night on I-90 has resulted in injuries, the New York State Thruway Authority said.

The Thruway Authority tweeted just after 6 p.m. that the accident occurred on I-90 westbound between exits 48 and 48A. The right lane is blocked.

A photo from a News 4 photographer shows a trailer off the roadway and as well as another heavily damaged car.

News 4 is waiting on further information about the crash.