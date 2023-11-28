BETHANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A little more than 100 of the town of Bethany’s 660 homes are without water after their wells dried up. Many residents in this small Genesee County community want to know how this is possible.

“It was exceptionally loud once it starts sucking air and it keeps running, and I’m like ‘Oh, we just ran out of water,'” said Bethany resident Greg Dembowski.

The loud noise Dembowski woke up to about a month ago has become all too common for many Town of Bethany residents. That noise was Dembowski’s water pump sucking up nothing but air.

“When the numbers kept creeping up as people were running out of water, the board decided, can we do anything?” said Town of Bethany Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. “I said let me work on it.”

News 4 was told a little more than 100 residents’ wells have gone dry because of a drought in the area that has persisted since the summer.

“We have a friend down the street, a neighbor that it’s her and her husband and her little boy, said Bethany resident Kristen Kujawski. “They are filling their toilets with a sump pump.”

Almost all of the town’s 660 homes rely on wells for their water.

Many residents are forced to haul water to their homes from out-of-town filling stations.

That can be a difficult task for the elderly and those without proper equipment.

“I haul every drop of water that goes from my house in my own rig to keep the house in water,” said Town of Bethany resident Donald Frank. “I have 600 gallon tank and continuously fill that tank and just keep using it.”

After News 4’s story on the town’s water woes aired Tuesday, the next day, New York State sent in a tanker filled with 6,700 gallons of water.

Supervisor Hyde said the tanker will help ease the burden on residents.

“The state is letting us have the trailer right now for 30 days,” said Hyde. “As it gets closer to the end of that time, if they don’t have a need for it, we can apply to leave it here for another 30 days. But, if there’s a state emergency, and they’ve gotta pull it. They’ve gotta pull it.”

The water crisis in Bethany has also become a big problem for dairy farmers.

“We would utilize at max peak between 60 and 70 gallons a day,” said Mark Barie, owner of Lor-Rob Dairy Farm. “This summer, starting at the end of May through most of the summer, we were trucking and hauling upwards of 20 to 25,000 gallons a day.”

Supervisor Hyde says the long-term solution to the problem is getting every home in Bethany off well water and piped into public water.

Only a small number of homes in the town have access to public water.

Hyde said the town should know by the end of the year if they’ll receive a $5 million Water Infrastructure Improvement & Intermunicipal Grants grant from New York State to accomplish that goal.

Original story from 11/21/23: