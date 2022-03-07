BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was killed when a tree fell on him in Genesee County this past weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office said Steven Reber, 61, was walking in the woods off Sackett Road in Bergen Sunday when a falling tree struck him on the head. Authorities say the wind knocked it down.

Shortly before 6 p.m., first responders went to the scene, after Reber was found pinned under the tree, unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.