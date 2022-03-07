BERGEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was killed when a tree fell on him in Genesee County this past weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office said Steven Reber, 61, was walking in the woods off Sackett Road in Bergen Sunday when a falling tree struck him on the head. Authorities say the wind knocked it down.
Shortly before 6 p.m., first responders went to the scene, after Reber was found pinned under the tree, unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.