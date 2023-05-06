OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Genesee County on Saturday, according to New York State Police.

Police say a man was driving the motorcycle on Lewiston Road in Oakfield with a female passenger when he lost control of the bike, hitting a retaining wall in a yard.

The two were riding with a group of motorcyclists at the time.

Police say they were taken to ECMC separately with serious injuries and the woman was airlifted via Mercy Flight.