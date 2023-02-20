ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 65-year-old woman has died after a tree that was being cut down fell on her, New York State Police announced Monday.
Police say a tree was being cut down on the property of WNY Gas & Stream Engine Association on Gillate Road in the Town of Alexander. The tree then fell in the path of the woman around 9:50 a.m. Monday and was removed by neighbors with a tractor. Troopers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.
According to police, the scene was “consistent with an accidental death” and there is no signs of foul play.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.