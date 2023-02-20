ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 65-year-old woman has died after a tree that was being cut down fell on her, New York State Police announced Monday.

Police say a tree was being cut down on the property of WNY Gas & Stream Engine Association on Gillate Road in the Town of Alexander. The tree then fell in the path of the woman around 9:50 a.m. Monday and was removed by neighbors with a tractor. Troopers and medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the scene was “consistent with an accidental death” and there is no signs of foul play.