OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — One woman was sent to the hospital, and two cats died in a Genesee County house fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out on Coe Avenue in the Village of Oakfield around 9:36 p.m.

A woman was trapped in the basement of the home where the flames were coming from, and first responders rescued her and several house pets. Two cats died in the fire, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for smoke inhalation treatment. Her current condition is not known.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and no damage estimates are available.

The Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department, Elba, Alabama and City of Batavia Fire Departments assisted at the scene.