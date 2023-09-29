BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at the site of a historic bicycle factory in the Village of Angola Friday evening, Town of Evans Police confirmed.

The fire started at the former Emblem Bicycle Factory on LaSalle Street and was contained mainly to the fourth floor and roof area of the building, police said. The fire was eventually extinguished after firefighters from 26 nearby municipalities were dispatched to the scene, using multiple ladder trucks.

No injuries were reported.

The historic factory was established in 1904, according to a 2021 Facebook post from the Town of Evans.

The factory sits alongside a railroad track; both train and vehicle traffic were shut down in the area of North and South Main Streets and Commercial Street as crews responded to the fire.

The Town of Evans Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.