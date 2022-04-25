(WIVB) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the breakdown of the 2023 State Budget Monday, and how the budget will affect Western New York.

The budget includes up to $1 billion to restore green space around the Kensington Expressway and $169.2 million to local school aid.

Here is a look at funding for WNY venues and attractions, community investments, expansion projects and more:

For the full breakdown of WNY budget investments, click here.