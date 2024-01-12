BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for Western New York ahead of significant winter weather predicted to impact the region beginning Saturday and extending through the weekend.

The winter storm is predicted to bring heavy lake effect snow, high winds, and low temperatures, with blizzard-like conditions possible.

“We are expecting very serious whiteout, blizzard-like conditions and the forecast of 20 inches may not seem like a lot to Western New Yorkers, but it could be falling at a heavy rate of two to three inches an hour,” Hochul said during a Friday press conference.

In preparation, Hochul said that 100 members of the National Guard, including 25 vehicles, have been deployed to WNY and are expected to be in place Saturday morning.

Hochul also issued a travel ban for all empty tractor trailers and tandem trucks on the New York State Thruway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The ban will be from Rochester (Exit 56) to the Pennsylvania line. The ban will be in effect for the duration of the storm.

Hochul said additional travel bans are possible and urges citizens to plan ahead of the storm.

“So many times we’ve given out these warnings, when the sun may be shining and it doesn’t look bad, this is when you stock up on the groceries, get all the fixings for the chicken wings for your Sunday game,” Hochul said. “Whatever you need to do, get them now so you’re not caught with having to go out there during bad weather conditions.”

For those heading to the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburg Steelers playoff game, Hochul said to pay attention to the forecast, as changes to the game are currently not anticipated.

Hochul said she has been in contact with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the NFL to prepare for the game.

“We’re doing everything in our power to keep people safe for the game,” Hochul said.