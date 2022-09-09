OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Community College students and staff were ordered to evacuate the Cattaraugus County Campus after reports of a man with a taser Friday afternoon.

The campus was put on lockdown around 1:15 p.m. “due to person potentially with a weapon,” according to a JCC emergency alert. The Olean Police Department responded and evacuated people from the buildings.

Just after 3:20 p.m. police had cleared the buildings and were working to evacuate more people.

No one was injured in this incident.

Anyone on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus was asked to immediately go to their vehicles and leave campus. The “all clear” was given on campus just after 4 p.m. The college’s buildings will reopen Saturday.

The man believed to have the taser was not located on campus, and police are on the search, according to the Olean Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Olean Police at 716-376-5677 or the Criminal Investigation Unit at 716-376-5673.

