(WIVB) — National Grid is beefing up staffing as high winds blow into the area tonight into Sunday.
Areas of Western New York can expect winds of 10-15 mph Saturday evening and by dawn, things ramp up to 15-20 mph. Heading into the afternoon speeds of 35-40 mph will whip through the region.
A High Wind Warning goes is into effect for all of Western New York, except Allegany County, Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allegany County is under a High Wind Watch Sunday morning through evening.
McKean and Potter County are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday.
National Grid plans on bolstering its resources to keep up with any power outages, downed power lines and customer support. This means they’re boosting staffing, extending work shifts, and keeping a close eye on the forecast.
If you’re a National Grid customer and your power goes out, report it online or dial 1-800-465-1212. And if you see a downed line, dial 1-800-867-5222 or call 911.
Here are some safety tips from National Grid:
- Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
- Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
- Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to fully charge all electronic devices before the storm.
- Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
- Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.