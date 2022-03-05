(WIVB) — National Grid is beefing up staffing as high winds blow into the area tonight into Sunday.

Areas of Western New York can expect winds of 10-15 mph Saturday evening and by dawn, things ramp up to 15-20 mph. Heading into the afternoon speeds of 35-40 mph will whip through the region.

A High Wind Warning goes is into effect for all of Western New York, except Allegany County, Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Allegany County is under a High Wind Watch Sunday morning through evening.

McKean and Potter County are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday.

National Grid plans on bolstering its resources to keep up with any power outages, downed power lines and customer support. This means they’re boosting staffing, extending work shifts, and keeping a close eye on the forecast.

If you’re a National Grid customer and your power goes out, report it online or dial 1-800-465-1212. And if you see a downed line, dial 1-800-867-5222 or call 911.

Here are some safety tips from National Grid:

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to fully charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.