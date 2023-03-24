BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you catch a glimpse of some lights in the sky Thursday night?

If so, it might have been the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights, which was visible across Western New York.

According to News 4’s Mike Cejka, the light display was visible due to activity on the sun disrupting the upper levels of the earth’s atmosphere.

The Northern Lights may also be visible Friday evening, but forecasted cloud coverage may limit the visibility.

While the lights can be seen in WNY, it is not a common occurrence. The lights were last seen in WNY approximately six years ago.

The light phenomenon is more commonly visible in Nordic countries in the early fall and spring.

Courtesy: Daniel Marcus

If you capture photos of the Northern Lights, send it to reportit@wivb.com.