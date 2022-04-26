ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mercy Flight helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Elba, New York State Police said, killing two people who were on board.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near Norton and Edgerton roads, about 10 minutes north of Batavia. Officials said they believed the helicopter was on a training exercise.

According to state police, two people were killed in the Mercy Flight helicopter crash. They say it occurred during a training mission. The cause is unknown. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) April 26, 2022

Mercy Flight has an airport on E. Saile Drive in Batavia. The crash scene is roughly three miles from there.

