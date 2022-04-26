ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mercy Flight helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Elba, New York State Police said, killing two people who were on board.
The crash occurred around 1 p.m. near Norton and Edgerton roads, about 10 minutes north of Batavia. Officials said they believed the helicopter was on a training exercise.
Mercy Flight has an airport on E. Saile Drive in Batavia. The crash scene is roughly three miles from there.
We will provide more information as soon as it’s available.
