Workers at a Lewiston nursing home walked off the job for 24 hours on March 9, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over 1,200 Western New York caregivers will be on strike between July 12 and 13, as 12 for-profit nursing homes whose union contracts have expired will hold one-day strikes to demand fair wages.

The workers are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, and according to the union, workers are asking for a $15 minimum wage for service workers, higher start rates for new employees and standardized wage scales based on experience.

“If we’re able to reach settlements at all 12 facilities including the wages workers have been fighting for, then there’s no need to move forward with the one-day strikes,” said Grace Bogdanove, 1199SEIU VP for WNY Nursing Home Division. “But, the for-profit out of town employers must be willing to invest in local workers so there are enough regular long-term staff to provide consistent and quality care for residents.”

One-day strikes have been planned at the following facilities:

Autumn View Health Care Facility: 4650 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075 Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing: 1014 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, N.Y. 14209 Elderwood at Lockport: 104 Old Niagara Rd., Lockport, N.Y. 14094 Elderwood at Williamsville: 200 Bassett Rd., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing: 200 7th St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 Fiddler’s Green Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 168 W. Main St., Springville, N.Y. 14141 Garden Gate Health Care Facility: 2365 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, N.Y. 14227 Gowanda Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: 100 Miller St., Gowanda, N.Y. 14070 Humboldt House Rehabilitation & Nursing Center: 64 Hager St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14208 Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center: 2709 Transit Rd., Newfane, N.Y. 14108 North Gate Health Care Facility: 7624 Nash Rd., North Tonawanda, N.Y. 14120 Seneca Health Care Center: 2987 Seneca St., West Seneca, N.Y. 14224

Caregivers and other employees fighting for contracts at those facilities include Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants, Personal Care Attendants, housekeeping, dietary aides, cooks, laundry aides, and maintenance workers.

The 12 facilities are owned by seven people or groups of people, per 1199SEIU.

Our Lady Peace nursing home in Lewiston went through a similar ordeal earlier this year, holding a one-day strike and protesting outside Ascension Living — the health care system that owns that facility. Our Lady Peace and Ascension Living ultimately came to an agreement on a new contract in April.