BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a car crash in Orleans County on Wednesday, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 31A in Clarendon just before 11:15 a.m.
22-year-old Autumn Lynn Dercqu of Medina and 32-year-old Justin Christmas of Rochester were pronounced dead at the scene.
Early investigation shows that the eastbound car attempted to pass a vehicle that turned into a private driveway and then collided with a westbound vehicle. The portion of the State Route that the accident happened on is a no-passing zone.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated.
The crash is still under investigation.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.