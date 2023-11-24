BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a car crash in Orleans County on Wednesday, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 31A in Clarendon just before 11:15 a.m.

22-year-old Autumn Lynn Dercqu of Medina and 32-year-old Justin Christmas of Rochester were pronounced dead at the scene.

Early investigation shows that the eastbound car attempted to pass a vehicle that turned into a private driveway and then collided with a westbound vehicle. The portion of the State Route that the accident happened on is a no-passing zone.

The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated.

The crash is still under investigation.