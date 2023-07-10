LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A worship site in Orleans County will not be rebuilt after a fire caused extensive damage this past winter.

The fire took place Feb. 28 at the Our Lady of the Lake worship site of St. Joseph’s in Lyndonville. Since then, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says no masses have been able to take place there.

Pastor Mark Noonan wrote a letter to parishioners at weekend masses, saying “The event of this fire was both shocking and saddening for all of us. We love our churches…Over the course of the past few months, it became apparent that St. Joseph’s worship site could not be sustained long-term, and thus we could not responsibly take the step of rebuilding it following the fire. I know that our entire Catholic community in eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, Family of Parishes #11, is here to come together and to build one another up in the grace and life of the Holy Spirit.”

Family of Parishes #11 includes churches in Barker, Holley, Kendall, Albion, Medina and Middleport. Our Lady of the Lake was founded as St. Joseph’s Parish 117 years ago, according to the Diocese, which says memorials will be created to honor St. Joseph’s at St. Patrick’s in Barker and St. Mary’s in Medina.