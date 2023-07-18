MURRAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Murray early Tuesday morning, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say they responded to the crash at around 2:03 a.m. on State Route 104, where a vehicle traveling eastbound left the roadway and struck a tree. A resident heard the crash and noticed the vehicle was on fire, and he was able to extract the driver, 27-year-old Kolin McKain, as well as extinguish the fire before first responders arrived.

McKain was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary reports show speed may have been a factor.