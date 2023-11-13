BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man was killed in a one-car crash in the town of Barre early Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.
Police responded to East Barre Road just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, where a Volkswagen driven by 32-year-old Joshua Watkins was traveling westbound when he went off the road and flipped multiple times in a field.
Watkins was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.