BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man was killed in a one-car crash in the town of Barre early Sunday evening, according to New York State Police.

Police responded to East Barre Road just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, where a Volkswagen driven by 32-year-old Joshua Watkins was traveling westbound when he went off the road and flipped multiple times in a field.

Watkins was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed.