ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Brockport man is dead following a car accident in the Town of Murray Monday evening.

Investigators say around 5 p.m., a Cadillac traveling southbound on County Line Road failed to stop at a stop sign at State Route 104 and was hit by a Hyundai traveling westbound.

The Orleans County Coroner pronounced the driver of the Cadillac, 32-year-old Brockport resident Samuel J. Mattison, dead on the scene.

First responders say the three occupants of the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit says speed was a factor in the accident, and the incident remains under investigation.