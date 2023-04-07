MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are on scene of a working structure fire on Main Street in Medina.

The Orleans County Emergency Management posted on Facebook, advising people to avoid the area.

  • Courtesy: Carolyn Dietz
  • Courtesy: WROC
  • Courtesy: WROC

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more ofher work her