(WIVB) — A combined $14.5 million will be used toward improving the villages of Perry and Medina.

Medina will receive $4.5 million as a winner of the first round of NY Forward program funding.

“By capitalizing on the synergies between the downtown and the waterfront, the village’s deep-rooted historical significance and architectural assets, recent and ongoing economic developments and its scenic and strategic location – Medina is poised to restore and advance its legacy as a key cultural anchor and economic hub along the Erie Canal,” a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said.

According to Hochul’s office, the village has plans to “reactivate upper stories in downtown, enhance recreational park space and water access, expand cultural tourism assets, diversify housing options, and encourage small business creation.”

“This is a transformative moment for Medina, with NY Forward projects advancing opportunity for entrepreneurs, job creation, generation of tax revenue and ultimately attracting more young families and tourists,” Medina Mayor Mike Sidari said.

Utilizing a local planning committee, the village will begin the process of developing a strategic investment plan, Hochul’s office says.

Over in the Wyoming County Village of Perry, $10 million is being awarded as part of the sixth round of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding.

Hochul’s office says Perry has added three dozen independent businesses in the past several years.

“From the Perry Farmers’ Market to the top-30-nationally ranked Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show to the Tour de Perry, the community’s thriving arts and recreational scene continues to draw thousands of visitors to Perry and support the local economy,” Hochul’s office said. “Over the past several years, Perry has experienced a resurgence of businesses in its downtown and completed several projects to revitalize the community, which include renovating its Public Beach, updating its Village Park with a Splash Park and completing a Main Street Improvement Project.”

Perry Mayor Rick Hauser said “During our revitalization journey, the scrappy little village of Perry has never lacked for smart, savvy people, vision, determination or action. But this award allows us to ‘turn the volume up to 11’ on action! In areas such as housing, dining, outdoor recreation, the arts and guest accommodations, an opportunity like this will have an enormous impact, spurring the kind of targeted private investment and civic improvements to gallop towards that vision to support a vibrant, resilient downtown.”