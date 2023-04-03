ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight has officially expanded to Orleans County, the company announced Monday. The company will operate ground ambulance service in the entire county.

For the past six months, they have been operating in Orleans County under an agreement with Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance, which allowed Mercy Flight to hire all of their former employees and staff their ambulances.

As part of the territorial expansion it also added the Town of Hamlin, which is located in Monroe County.

This addition adds to its already-existing territory of Genesee and Niagara counties, as well as the Town of Concord and the Village of Springville, both in Erie County.

“Now, we can continue to provide high-quality, nonprofit EMS services in these particular municipalities in our own right,” said Rob Wooten, Mercy Flight’s Executive Vice President. “As an organization, it validates what we aim to do and the manner in which we try to do it. We believe that patient-focused, compassionate, nonprofit ambulance service can thrive, even in rural communities where limited access to healthcare can be a major risk factor for residents.”