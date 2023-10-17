BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Albion Police are reporting a missing teen, describing her as a runaway.

14-year-old Aniyah CM. Hyde was last seen by her family around 9 a.m. on Oct. 12. She is a Black female with brown eyes, brown hair, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds. It is unknown what she is wearing.

Anyone with information should contact the Albion Police Department at 585-589-5627 or the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at 585-589-5527.