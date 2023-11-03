CARLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man is facing numerous weapons charges after New York State police searched his home.
This past Monday, State police received a report pertaining to the possible illegal possession of weapons by a man living in Carlton. Eventually, a search warrant was executed and police say they found numerous illegal weapons.
According to State police, 25-year-old Benjamin T. Hayes possessed “a privately manufactured ghost gun, 3-D printed pistol receivers, pistols, unregistered SAFE Act rifles, high-capacity magazines, body armor, ammunition and electronics involved in private manufacturing of gun parts.”
As a result, Hayes was charged with 25 felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, he faces five counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful purchase of body armor.
Following his arrest, Hayes was taken to the Orleans County Jail for centralized arraignment.
