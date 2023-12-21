RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Route 31 in Ridgeway. There, they say Damon Benfer, 23, was headed east when he went off the south shoulder of the roadway and hit a telephone pole.

Benfer, a resident of Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash continues, as of Thursday morning.