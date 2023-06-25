ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Medina teen is dead following a motor vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to New York State Police.
At approximately 2:40 a.m., Troopers say they responded to the scene of a one car motor vehicle accident on West Countyhouse Road.
Troopers say, after a preliminary investigation, the vehicle, a 2009 Lincoln Navigator, was traveling eastbound when it left the north shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times before stopping.
A passenger, Gabriel Casanova, 19, of Medina, was pronounced deceased at the scene and three other occupants were treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital and released, according to Troopers.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.