RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were killed in a small plane crash in Ridgeway in Orleans County on Sunday evening, according to the Orleans County Sheriff.

Police say they received a call just after 5:40 p.m., where first responders located a small plane behind a residence on Townline Road in Ridgeway. They say they found parts of the plane scattered in the area.

Police say they believe that the pilot was giving rides at a small airport in the Town of Gaines, and people at the airport called authorities concerned when the plane did not return.

The FAA and NTSB is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.