BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of out-of-town visitors poured into the Queen City this past weekend for the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Hotels, bars and restaurants were packed in downtown Buffalo for most of the weekend. Visitors returning to Buffalo noticed some big changes, including many new restaurants and attractions.

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara joined Jacquie Walker on News 4 at 5:30 Monday to discuss the tournament’s economic impact on Western New York.