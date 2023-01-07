FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies say a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Route 60, south of Vineyard Drive, where a pedestrian had reportedly been struck by a vehicle.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle, operated by Polly Gambino, 64, of Cassadaga, was traveling northbound when a pedestrian entered the roadway in attempt to cross the roadway.

Deputies say Gambino collided with the pedestrian, identified as 64-year-old Richard Lorek of Brockport.

Fredonia Fire Department responded to the scene and treated Lorek for serious injuries. Lorek was transported to Brooks Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No charges have been announced as of Saturday morning.