BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cover up your grill and save the gardening for the weekend, because snow has come down once again in western New York.
In fact, it’s record-breaking snow. The previous record for snow on April 27 was 0.2 inches, set in 1931. But as of 5 a.m., Wednesday’s snowfall reached 1.2 inches.
That measurement was taken at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Further south, 3.5 inches was measured in South Wales.
Better days are ahead though, as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s this weekend.
Take a look at some of the photos we’ve received of Wednesday’s April snow showers:
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.