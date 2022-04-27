BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cover up your grill and save the gardening for the weekend, because snow has come down once again in western New York.

In fact, it’s record-breaking snow. The previous record for snow on April 27 was 0.2 inches, set in 1931. But as of 5 a.m., Wednesday’s snowfall reached 1.2 inches.

That measurement was taken at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Further south, 3.5 inches was measured in South Wales.

HIT THE SLOPES! Looking a little like winter at Glenwood. A Buffalo NWS employee measured 3.5" at South Wales. I'll let you know when we'll warm up again, @News4Buffalo WakeUp! On CW23, #WNY's only live local news 7-10:00 am.#4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/rm7mwdAKCl — mikecejka4 (@mikecejka4) April 27, 2022

Better days are ahead though, as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s this weekend.

Take a look at some of the photos we’ve received of Wednesday’s April snow showers:

Deb, East Shelby

Kathy, Darien Center

Terrance, Sanborn

Robin, Lancaster

Cathie, Boston Hills