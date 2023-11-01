BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Halloween’s in the rearview mirror, and depending on where you are, there’s already snow on the ground.

Especially south of Buffalo, people woke up Wednesday to find their yards turned white. For some, the snow was there before Tuesday was over.

Take a look at some of the photos we received from viewers in the gallery below and check the latest 4Warn Forecast here.

Joanne Pinkoske

Neil Burns, Arkwright

Matthew J Wiza, Lancaster

Marie Benevento

Angelika Hastings, Cassadaga

Matt Trusso

Jenn-Co Construction, Springville

Russ, Colden

Barb Turk, West Perrysburg

Marcia, Marilla