BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages are beginning to hit Western New York as a severe winter storm has begun on Saturday afternoon.

Conditions are expected to begin peaking across the area around 6 p.m. Saturday and continue overnight, with two to three inches of snow expected at certain times in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.

(Numbers last updated at 3:30 p.m. Saturday)

Erie County

2,084 (per NYSEG)

819 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 3:45 p.m. Monday

Niagara County

486 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 12 a.m. Sunday

Chautauqua County

107 (per NYSEG)

316 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 8 p.m. Saturday

Cattaraugus County

289 (per NYSEG)

105 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Orleans County

491 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 12 a.m. Sunday

The Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to 4:30 p.m. on Monday after originally being scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.