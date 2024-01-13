BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Power outages are beginning to hit Western New York as a severe winter storm has begun on Saturday afternoon.
Conditions are expected to begin peaking across the area around 6 p.m. Saturday and continue overnight, with two to three inches of snow expected at certain times in the overnight hours and into Sunday morning.
(Numbers last updated at 3:30 p.m. Saturday)
Erie County
2,084 (per NYSEG)
819 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 3:45 p.m. Monday
Niagara County
486 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 12 a.m. Sunday
Chautauqua County
107 (per NYSEG)
316 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 8 p.m. Saturday
Cattaraugus County
289 (per NYSEG)
105 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 5:15 p.m. Saturday
Orleans County
491 (per National Grid) – restoration expected by 12 a.m. Sunday
The Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to 4:30 p.m. on Monday after originally being scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.