(WIVB) — Congressman Chris Jacobs announced he will seek re-election in a new district.

Jacobs currently represents New York’s 27th District in Washington, D.C., but the State Legislature approved a plan to redraw district lines earlier this year.

Due to the change, Jacobs said he plans to run to represent the state’s new 23rd Congressional District.

“Serving Western New York for the past two years has been an honor, it is my home, and we value freedom, family, national security, and fiscal responsibility,” Jacobs said. “With this in mind and after much consideration, I am announcing my candidacy to run in the newly drawn 23rd district.”

The congressman also said the communities he represented for the past two years support the same issues that are important to people in the 23rd district.

NY-23 shares these conservative values. They draw across county lines and connect cities, towns, and villages throughout the region. Many of these communities I have been honored to represent in Congress and previously in the New York State Senate and as Erie County Clerk. I look forward to getting to know new communities throughout the Southern Tier, and I am committed to being out and about in each and every community, continuing my track record of working effectively with localities.” Congressman Jacobs

He said it’s time Republicans work to fight inflation, high gas prices and the price of food. He said New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between filling their car tanks and buying medicine and other essentials.

“Now, more than ever, we need a strong, conservative majority in the House to deliver real solutions that bring down costs, restore our energy independence, end reckless spending, and secure our nation,” Jacobs said. “I will fight to deliver that majority and continue my work for the people of New York to defend our constitutional rights, economic prosperity, and our future.”

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23.