BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A winter storm hit Western New York Saturday and continued through the weekend, with strong wind gusts, whiteout conditions and lake-effect snow prompting a driving ban that remains in effect for parts of Erie County.
While the most dangerous conditions were due in most part to the whipping winds, Western New York saw heaps of snow pile up, particularly in the Southtowns, where snowfall totals neared 2 feet and conditions in Orchard Park forced the Buffalo Bills playoff game to be moved to Monday afternoon.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from across the region, as provided by the National Weather Service.
Erie County
Figures are from Sunday afternoon unless noted otherwise.
- Angola — 27 inches
- Elma — 23.8 inches
- West Seneca — 21 inches
- Alden — 19 inches
- Lancaster — 18.2 inches
- Marilla — 16 inches
- Elma Center — 13 inches
- Orchard Park — 12 inches
- Wales — 10 inches
- Lackawanna — 10 inches (as of 11 a.m. Sunday)
- Akron — 8.7 inches (as of 11:24 a.m. Sunday)
- Snyder — 8.1 inches
- Holland — 8 inches (as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday)
- East Amherst — 8 inches (as of 8:50 a.m. Sunday)
- East Aurora — 8 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
- Tonawanda — 8 inches
- Sloan — 7.5 inches (as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday)
- Williamsville — 7.3 inches
- South Wales — 7 inches (as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday)
- Millgrove — 7 inches (as of 6 a.m. Sunday)
- Boston — 6.5 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
- Cheektowaga (Buffalo Airport) — 6.3 inches (as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday)
- Hamburg — 6 inches (as of 7 a.m. Sunday)
- Eden — 6 inches (as of 10:38 a.m. Sunday)
- Depew — 5 inches (as of 8 p.m. Saturday)
- Kenmore — 5 inches (as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday)
- Glenwood — 4 inches (as of 7:15 a.m. Sunday)
- Springville — 1.2 inches (7:45 a.m. Sunday)
Niagara County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
- Middleport — 17 inches
- Lockport 15 inches
- North Tonawanda — 12 inches
- Gasport — 9.5 inches
- Niagara Falls — 8 inches
- Pendleton — 8 inches
- Rapids — 7 inches
- Newfane — 0.4 inches
Orleans County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
- Lakeside — 6 inches
- Waterport — 6 inches
Wyoming County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
- Warsaw — 4.8 inches
- Silver Springs — 2.7 inches
Chautauqua County
Figures are from Sunday morning unless noted otherwise.
- Silver Creek — 6 inches
- Dunkirk — 4.3 inches
- Cassadaga — 4 inches
- Mayville — 3.2 inches
- Fredonia — 1.9 inches
- Jamestown — 0.5 inches
- Falconer — 0.5 inches
Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.