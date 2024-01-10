BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Strong wind gusts whipped through Western New York Tuesday, toppling trees and powerlines and causing damage in multiple counties across the region.

Gusts reached highs of 74 mph at the Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport and 70 mph at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning for all of Western New York through 4 a.m. Wednesday and strong gusts are expected to continue into Wednesday evening.

News 4 viewers shared photos and videos of the aftermath of the stormy conditions Tuesday, showing downed trees, an overturned truck and other structures that incurred damage from the squalls.

Courtesy: Scott Marsh (Hamburg)

Courtesy: John Cunningham (Westfield)

Courtesy: Molly Dobek (Dunkirk)

Courtesy: Molly Dobek (Dunkirk)

Courtesy: Bruce McCausland (Orchard Park)

Courtesy: Dee Jakel/WIVB (Orchard Park)

Courtesy: Richard Koch (Bemus Point)

Courtesy: Ishmael Ali (Fredonia)

