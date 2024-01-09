BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people are without power Tuesday as high winds and winter weather impacted Western New York.

(Numbers last updated at 1:30 p.m.)

Erie County

4,970 — restoration expected by 2 p.m. (per NYSEG)

739 — restoration expected by 3:30 p.m. (per National Grid)

Chautauqua County

161 — restoration expected by 1:45 p.m. (per NYSEG)

5,992 — restoration expected by 11 p.m. (per National Grid)

Cattaraugus County

194 — restoration expected by 3:15 p.m. (per National Grid)

Genesee County

98 — restoration expected by 3 p.m. (per National Grid)

A High Wind Warning went into effect Tuesday for all of WNY and remains in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Winds are predicted to range from 30-40 mph with gusts potentially reaching up to 75 mph.

Dunkirk police reported high winds brought down trees and power lines throughout their area. Police urge drivers to use caution as there are traffic lights without power. Drivers are asked to yield to public works crews are they work to clear roadways of debris.