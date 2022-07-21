(WIVB) — Three local Verizon retailers will be part of a national initiative to give kids the school supplies they need.

On July 31 from 1-4 p.m., more than 1,200 Wireless Stores nationwide will be giving out backpacks to kids filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler and glue.

Western New York families can pick up their backpacks at the following locations:

Wireless Zone of Lockport, 5696 S. Transit Rd

Wireless Zone of East Aurora, 123 Grey St.

Wireless Zone of Springville, 231 South Cascade Dr.

In addition to getting school supplies, students can enter into a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Any child grades K-12 is eligible and can be registered at the stores. Five scholarships will be randomly selected nationwide.

For more information on the event and a full list of locations by clicking here and searching by location.