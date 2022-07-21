(WIVB) — Three local Verizon retailers will be part of a national initiative to give kids the school supplies they need.
On July 31 from 1-4 p.m., more than 1,200 Wireless Stores nationwide will be giving out backpacks to kids filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler and glue.
Western New York families can pick up their backpacks at the following locations:
- Wireless Zone of Lockport, 5696 S. Transit Rd
- Wireless Zone of East Aurora, 123 Grey St.
- Wireless Zone of Springville, 231 South Cascade Dr.
In addition to getting school supplies, students can enter into a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship. Any child grades K-12 is eligible and can be registered at the stores. Five scholarships will be randomly selected nationwide.
For more information on the event and a full list of locations by clicking here and searching by location.