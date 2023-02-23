(Above video: Deanna Hausberger. Skating is 10-year-old Jayden)
(WIVB) — As Western New York was coated in a layer of ice Wednesday and Thursday morning, viewers sent in their photos of the damage, and also beauty, caused by the freezing rain that hit the area.
Some of the photos and videos can be viewed in the gallery below. To submit your own ice-related pictures, email reportit@wivb.com with your photos attached.
WEATHER | Latest 4Warn Weather forecast
Video: Jeffrey Wick
