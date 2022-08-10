WASHINGTON D.C. (WIVB) — The federal Chips and Science Act is set to reestablish Western New York as a major hub for semiconductor production.

The legislation, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), promotes U.S. Semiconductor production with incentives for companies to build factories here in the United States. It also encourages investment through partnerships with the National Science Foundation and local universities, along with other initiatives. In a press release, Senator Schumer says multiple sites (including the STAMP site in Genesee County) are going to make New York a regional hub.

Laura Rodriguez, Vice President of Government Affairs for The Center for American Progress, says that this bill is an example of the government handling an issue.

“There aren’t very many losers here. This is one example of the government really tackling a problem.” Rodriguez says.

Majority Leader Schumer says companies are excited to get started

“Already, GlobalFoundries is going to build a second plant near in Malta, in Saratoga County. They said now that the bill passed, it will be bigger and finish quick.”

The bill now heads to the White House for expected to be signed by President Biden’s signature.