BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were injured in a head-on crash on State Route 20A in Wyoming County on Monday morning, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded just before 7 a.m. Monday on Route 20A at the Orangeville and Warsaw town line. Initial investigation showed that a Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound and failed to maintain its lane, hitting a Ford van truck.

Both drivers were transported to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries, while two other passengers were transported to Wyoming County Community Health System for non-life threatening injuries. The road was closed for around three hours.

Weather is not believed to be a primary factor as the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed as of yet.