WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seven people were hurt when two vehicles crashed Thursday night in Wyoming County.

Specifically, it happened around 6 p.m. on routes 20A and 238 in Warsaw, but it’s not clear what led to the collision.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, had seven people inside, and some weren’t wearing seatbeats, we’re told.

One person involved in the collision was ejected. In all, two had to be flown to ECMC via Mercy Flight.