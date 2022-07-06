WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at Wyoming County Community Hospital after crews responded to a fire in Warsaw.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, multiple fire companies made their way to the second-floor apartment on Murray Street where the person living there was trapped inside.

After removing him from the burning apartment, first responders began CPR on the man and took him to the hospital. There, he was pronounced deceased.

The tenant in the bottom floor apartment was not injured, and is receiving help from the American Red Cross.

Damage caused as a result of the fire added up to $50,000, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

(Photo: Alecia Kaus)

(Photo: Alecia Kaus)