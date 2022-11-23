SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a missing man was found Tuesday in a Wyoming County field, covered in snow, according to the Sheriff’s office. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the official cause of death.

This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon. The driver, 74-year-old Nicholas Perry, Sr., was reported to be missing.

“The accident was believed to occur around 6 p.m. and the Sheriff’s office was called around 8 p.m. after family could not [locate] Nicholas Perry,” the Sheriff’s office said.

Crews searched for him for hours, but still could not locate him. The search was called off around 12:30 a.m. In the days that followed, deputies and members of the Sheldon and Wyoming County highway departments looked through ditches and snow banks in the area in an attempt to find Perry.

A drone was utilized, too, but it wasn’t until Tuesday when the winds died down and New York State police were able to get a helicopter in the air.

Around noon that day, Perry’s body was found several hundred yards from the accident scene.

In Erie County, three men were found to have died as a result of cardiac-related events pertaining to the massive record snowstorm. This appears to be the fourth storm-related death.

In all of Western New York, Hamburg saw the most snow fall, as 81.2 inches (almost seven feet) came down over a course of days. Wales, which is near Sheldon, recorded over 46 inches.