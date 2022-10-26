VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Residents of Varysburg are being asked to take precautions with their water.

A boil water order was issued on Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice. Wyoming County says this is because “levels in the storage tank dropped due to a significant leak in the system, resulting in low pressure in the system.”

They say that when water pressure in the system gets low, there’s more of a chance that harmful microbes and untreated water could reach residents.

Residents will probably need to boil water for the next four to five days until the following matters are addressed, Wyoming County said:

finding the leak

repairs

flushing the lines

Residents will be informed of when they no longer need to boil their water.