ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — After previously getting a 15-year state prison sentence for burglary in Wyoming County, a Buffalo man is being put back behind bars for doing it again.

Dominic Mainella, Jr., 57, was sentenced Thursday for a home invasion that took place more than a year ago in the Town of Arcade.

The Wyoming County District Attorney’s office says he used the cover of his employer’s delivery truck to drive to a victim’s home mid-morning in November 2021. There, they say he damaged the garage door and got into the home that way before stealing cash from the owner’s wallet.

Neither homeowner was home at the time of the incident, the DA’s office says.

Last month, Mainella was found guilty of burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny. His sentences for each crime will be served concurrently over a 15-year stay in prison. Following his release, he’ll spend five years under supervision.

“I personally prosecuted Mr. Mainella back in 2001 and now 20 years later I prosecuted him again for the same crime,” Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen said.

The crime O’Geen is referencing took place on French Road in the Town of Bennington.

“During all but five years of the past 35 years of his life, Mr. Mainella has either been in prison, on parole, on probation or committing new crimes,” O’Geen said. “It is clear that Mr. Mainella is incapable of living among us without committing crimes. He is a serial burglar who continues to shatter the sanctity of victim’s homes.”

Meanwhile, the DA’s office says Mainella has a separate burglary charge pending in Cattaraugus County, where he’s accused of using the same employer’s truck as a cover to get into a Machias home to steal jewelry.

This alleged incident is said to have taken place just 10 days after the Arcade theft. No trial date has been set for the pending charge.

“It is my hope that the Cattaraugus County burglary case will add some additional time to this sentence in order to ensure the safety and security of both of our communities,” O’Geen said.